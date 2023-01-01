Best DFS lineup strategy for Steelers-Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Due to some changing of the schedule, Week 17’s Sunday Night Football game will see the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road facing the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC.

Injuries

The Steelers have a light injury report this week. Safety Tre Norwood is the only player already ruled out, and he has a hamstring injury. Linebacker Myles Jack is questionable with a groin injury.

The Ravens will be without QB Lamar Jackson (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (calf). Tight end Nick Boyle (illness), DE Calais Campbell (knee) and S Geno Stone (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers — $13,800

Pickett has a tough matchup, but has played well recently. He is coming off a game where he led a game-winning drive in a windy and very cold environment. Pickett missed the first game against the Ravens, but backup Mitch Trubisky threw for 276 yards in relief.

JK Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens — $15,000

To give credit where credit is due, the Steelers have vastly improved their run defense this season. That being said, when these teams matched up a few weeks ago, Dobbins had 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. Even if he doesn’t have that kind of stat line again, he should be involved in both the running and passing game, which gives him upside.

Value Plays

Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens — $4,400

In their first matchup of the season, the Ravens came away with a 16-14 win. Tucker had three field goals and an extra point in the victory. The Steelers are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to kickers.

Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers — $4,200

It seems that any time the Steelers are faced with a decision to go for it or attempt a long field goal, Head Coach Mike Tomlin always seems to side with giving Boswell a shot. Even with the swirling winds last week at Acrisure Stadium, Boswell still attempted four field goals and he made two of them. As the Pittsburgh offense struggles to find the endzone Sunday night, Boswell should see more attempts.