QBs to start, fade in Week 17 fantasy football

We have made it to the final week for fantasy football. Your league could still be playing in Week 18, but the default for leagues has the championship being held in Week 17. With that in mind, whether you are vying for a championship win or avoiding a devastating last-place punishment, here are two quarterbacks to start and two to sit.

Quarterback Starts

I get it, Wilson has been bad this season. The Broncos are hoping to turn over a new leaf for their final two games of the season as they have removed Nathaniel Hackett as head coach. Wilson’s best game of the season was against the Chiefs in Week 14. He finished 23 of 36 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

We also talk about “playoff Lenny” in regards to running back Leonard Fournette taking a step forward in the playoffs, but we need to be talking about “playoff hunt Rodgers.” He and the Packers have been down, but they aren’t out and have a divisional matchup with the Vikings this week. The Minnesota defense is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so fire up Rodgers.

Quarterback Sits

Herbert has been awful the past two games, failing to reach double-digit fantasy points and combining for around 14 fantasy points in that span. The Rams aren’t playing for anything but have still been competitive down the stretch. The Rams won’t want to just let the Chargers walk all over them. Plus, Herbert and the Chargers don’t have much to play for after clinching a playoff berth, though moving up to the 5-seed would be ideal. Either way, Herbert is a tough sell given how inconsistent he’s been, and against teams like the Colts and Titans.