3 RBs to start, fade in Week 17 fantasy football

Week 17 could be the final week in your fantasy football leagues. Even if it continues into Week 18, you still will want to maximize the potential of your lineups this week. With that in mind, here are three running backs to start and three to sit for your Week 17 fantasy football lineups.

Running Back Starts

Carter has been a part of a crowded backfield all season but is still finding a solid workload. Even if he doesn’t get the bulk of the carries for the team, he is seeing an uptick in targets in the offense. Carter had only two carries for six yards last week but brought in all five of his targets for 44 more yards. Seattle is allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

I had to doublecheck that Cordarelle Patterson was still healthy. We have seen him be a fantasy football monster in the past, but the rookie Allgeier is starting to get more work. He had 18 carries for 74 yards in Week 16 and brought in four of his five targets for 43 additional yards. Arizona is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Akers balled out last week against the Denver Broncos. He had three touchdowns in the blowout victory. Akers led the team with 23 carries for 118 yards and then also brought in both of his targets for 29 additional yards. This game is basically a home game for Akers in a good matchup against a defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing backs.

Running Back Sits

Wilson Jr. returned this week and fell back into a committee with Raheem Mostert. He finished with nine carries for 37 yards, and his statline was saved by a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Mostert had one fewer carry, but eight more yards. With another expected split in Week 17 as well as a very tough matchup against the Patriots defense, avoid Wilson this week.

Harris was under the microscope in his last game as the weather scramed for a run heavy game. He played well against the Las Vegas Raiders, but still finished with only 53 rushing yards. His fantasy stats were inflated by his receiving work because quarterback Kenny Pickett kept dumping it off to him on the final drive. In the first matchup against the Ravens this season, Harris did find the endzone, but had 12 carries for only 33 yards.

Singletary is coming off one of his best games of the season. He had 12 carries for 106 yards with a touchdown in a frigid and windy game against the Chicago Bears. Before you automatically put him in your lineup this week, he had 51 rushing yards or fewer in the three games prior to that. With Cincinnati giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, find another option as the Bills are likely to air the ball out on Monday night.