2 TEs to start, fade in Week 17 fantasy football

Unless you have one of the few star tight ends heading into Week 17, chances are you are looking to find a viable starting option this week. For fantasy managers playing in their respective championships, getting value from your tight end could tip the balance in your favor with one last week to put out your best starting lineup. With that in mind, we list out the two best options to roll with and two players to avoid this week at the tight end position.

Tight End Starts

The Jaguars have been rolling as they’ve won three straight and remain in the hunt for a playoff berth, coinciding with the spectacular play from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. As Lawrence goes, so does Engram, who has four straight games with double-digit fantasy points. He’s clearly been an integral part of Jacksonville’s offense with 40 cumulative targets over the last month, and has a track record of success vs. the Texans. In Week 5, he had six catches for 69 yards on 10 targets against Houston.

There’s a chance Lawrence sits after being deemed questionable to play this week. C.J. Beathard would start and that doesn’t necessarily hurt Engram’s stock as a TE to a backup QB.

The Rams embarrassed the Broncos on Christmas Day and it came off the back of a seismic performance from Higbee. The Rams' tight end had 30.4 PPR fantasy points, hauling in nine of 11 targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns, easily his best game of the season. Baker Mayfield may have found his favorite target by default thanks to a depleted receiving corps. The Chargers give up an average of 7.4 fantasy points per game to tight ends, but Higbee’s emerging chemistry with Mayfield gives his fantasy ceiling a boost in this matchup.

Tight End Sits

Can fantasy managers truly trust starting Hill in lineups again? Last week’s game script was tailored toward his strengths, with extreme winds and cold resulting in the Saints favoring the ground game. As a result, Hill finished with nine carries for 56 yards and a rushing score, but this week’s matchup with the Eagles should force the Saints to play very differently. Philadelphia’s high-octane offense could make New Orleans play from behind early on, forcing the Saints to throw the ball downfield. He’s a touchdown-or-bust candidate in Week 17, making him a risky start.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders

Granted the weather conditions didn’t play in his favor, but Njoku’s 3.4 fantasy points last week could be an illustration of a cold stretch to close out the regular season. While Deshaun Watson has struggled to play like his old self, he’s at least formed an emerging chemistry with the likes of Donovan Peoples-Jones. Meanwhile, Njoku has caught just five passes in his last two games, signaling that fantasy managers would be best to steer clear of the Browns' tight end.