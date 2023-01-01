 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 17

The NFL draft order is coming into focus and Week 17 could bring some significant closure. Or, it could create Week 18 chaos in the top ten. We’ll follow along Sunday and Monday to see how it shakes out.

By BenHall1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 has some great matchups with playoff implications in both conferences. Neither has a set No. 1 seed and the wild card standings are a toss up. We will also see a few teams who don't want to win as they compete for a better pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans and Bears are likely to have the No. 1 and No. 2 pick in this years draft, but it could get interesting. The Broncos don’t have their pick as they traded it away for Russell Wilson. They will be everything they can do to win the last two games. They would love to have a top five pick right now. The Colts are another team to watch for tanking. I don't see them catching anybody in the top three, but they want a quarterback bad and want to try and get in the top three.

An interesting pick right now would be the Panthers. They would have the No. 8 pick, but because the AFC South has been so bad, they have a shot at making the playoffs. Midway through the season, it seemed they were rebuilding and would try to get a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Sam Darnold has played decent and they would rather make the playoffs it seems. A playoff berth would drop them out of the top 18 picks.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Houston Texans, 2-12-1, .488
  2. Chicago Bears, 3-12, .568
  3. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 4-11, .488
  4. Arizona Cardinals, 4-11, .522
  5. Indianapolis Colts, 4-10-1, .508
  6. Atlanta Falcons, 5-10, .465
  7. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 5-10, .508
  8. Carolina Panthers, 6-9, .457
  9. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-9, .461
  10. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 6-9, .502
  11. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 6-9, .522
  12. Tennessee Titans, 7-9, .508
  13. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8, .461
  14. New England Patriots, 7-8, .516
  15. New York Jets, 7-8, .529
  16. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-8, .531
  17. Green Bay Packers, 7-8, .537
  18. Detroit Lions, 7-8, .543
  19. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-8, .481
  20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7-8, .492
  21. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1, .539
  22. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 8-7, .539
  23. New York Giants, 8-6-1, .535
  24. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-6, .434
  25. Baltimore Ravens, 10-5, .492
  26. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 11-4, .414
  27. Cincinnati Bengals, 11-4, .525
  28. Dallas Cowboys, 12-4, .512
  29. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-3, .453
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 12-3, .482
  31. Buffalo Bills, 12-3, .512
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 13-2, .477

