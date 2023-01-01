How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 17

Heading into Week 17, there are some tight playoff races. There are a number of matchups between teams on the fence to get into the playoffs. There are also some important games for playoff seeding as nobody has clinched the top seed in either conference yet.

A divisional matchup in the AFC to watch is the Dolphins at Patriots. Both teams will get into the playoffs if they win out, but New England must win this game if they want any chance at making it. The Dolphins still could lose this game and find a way in. Another AFC game to watch for this week is the Bills at Bengals. The Bills currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the Bengals could catch them with a win and a Chiefs loss.

In the NFC, the Panthers at Buccaneers is a great matchup as both are trying to win the NFC South. The Bucs are in with a win, while the Panthers likely need to win out. Another important game today is the Vikings at Packers. While the Vikings are already in, they would love to have the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Packers still need some help to get in, but winning out is the most important. Watch out for the Jets at Seahawks game as well. Both of those teams need to win out and some other help to get in.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like on Sunday. We’ll update through each window as the league works its way through Week 17.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 12-3 — clinched AFC East

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-3 — clinched AFC West

3. Cincinnati Bengals, 11-4 — clinched playoff berth

4. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-8

5. Baltimore Ravens, 10-5 — clinched playoff berth

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-6 — clinched playoff berth

7. Miami Dolphins, 8-7

8. New England Patriots, 7-8

9. New York Jets, 7-8

10. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-8

11. Tennessee Titans, 7-9

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-9

13. Cleveland Browns, 6-9 — eliminated

14. Indianapolis Colts, 4-10-1 — eliminated

15. Denver Broncos, 4-11 — eliminated

16. Houston Texans, 2-12-1 — eliminated

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 13-2 — clinched playoff berth

2. Minnesota Vikings, 12-3 — clinched NFC North

3. San Francisco 49ers, 11-4 — clinched NFC West

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7-8

5. Dallas Cowboys, 12-4 — clinched playoff berth

6. New York Giants 8-6-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-7-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-8

9. Detroit Lions, 7-8

10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 6-9

12. New Orleans Saints, 6-9

13. Atlanta Falcons 5-10 — eliminated

14. Los Angeles Rams, 5-10 — eliminated

15. Arizona Cardinals, 4-11 — eliminated

16. Chicago Bears, 3-12 — eliminated