Opening odds for Bucs vs. Falcons matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff not yet determined.

The Buccaneers were able to clinch the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. They’re locked into the No. 4 seed and might rest some starters. The Falcons squeaked out a 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals with a 21-yard field goal as time expired.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bucs vs. Falcons in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Falcons -7.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Falcons -340, Bucs +280

December 28

Point spread: pk

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Both -110

Early pick: Falcons -7.5

Neither of these teams has much to play for, but the Buccaneers could easily rest their starters, giving the Falcons a leg up. Atlanta doesn’t need to rest anybody since they aren’t in the playoffs, but that does reflect in the big point spread for the Falcons. But, I’ll take the team with pride to play for this week.