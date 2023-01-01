Opening odds for Patriots vs. Bills matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff time still to be determined.

The Patriots picked up an important win over the Miami Dolphins, 23-21. New England moved into the final wild card berth, but likely will need a win over Buffalo to secure the spot. The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 17’s Monday Night Football game in one of the marquee matchups of the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Patriots vs. Bills in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 28

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bills -460, Patriots +370

Early pick: Patriots +9.5

I think Buffalo gets the victory, but the Patriots are going to throw everything and the kitchen sink at them in this must-win game. Buffalo is clearly better, so this could turn into a blowout, but consider this a bit of a last hurrah for Belichick’s Patriots.