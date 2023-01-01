Opening odds for Vikings vs. Bears matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Vikings and Bears will face off this coming week on Sunday, January 8, with the kickoff time yet to be announced.

The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention for several weeks, and suffered yet another loss in Week 17 to the Detroit Lions. They move to 3-13 for the season after the 41-10 loss. Justin Fields was 7-for-21 for 75 yards. The Vikings suffered a bad loss to the Green Bay Packers today, losing 41-17 to move to 12-4 for the season. Kirk Cousins threw one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Vikings vs. Bears in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Vikings -1

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Vikings -115, Bears -105

December 28

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Vikings -135, Bears +115

Early pick: Vikings -1

For as disastrous as today’s game was for the Vikings, they’ll be playing a Bears team who are likely already looking forward to the draft. Chicago lost badly to the Lions in Week 17, and we can’t expect them to look significantly better on either side of the ball with nothing to play for besides a high draft pick.