Opening odds for Ravens vs. Bengals matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Ravens and Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for TIME on Sunday.

Both teams are playing in primetime to close out Week 17. The Ravens host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and the Bengals host the Bills on Monday Night Football. The Bengals can clinch the division with a win and a Ravens loss, but if that doesn’t happen, we’re headed to Week 18 with the division on the line.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Ravens vs. Bengals in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 28

Point spread: Bengals -6

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -250, Ravens +210

Early pick: Bengals -6

This pick comes before either team has played, so take it with a grain of salt. If the Ravens win on Sunday Night Football, the AFC North will be on the line, which means both teams will be playing all out. If the Ravens lose to the Steelers on SNF, the Bengals could clinch the division title with a win over the Bills tomorrow. In that case, Baltimore potentially rests players. I’ll take the Bengals either way for the time-being.