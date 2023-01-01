Opening odds for Texans vs. Colts matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Texans and Colts will face off this coming week, with the kickoff time and day uncertain as of this article publishing.

The Colts lost to the New York Giants in Week 17, marking their sixth loss in a row and bringing them to 4-11-1 for the season. Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles both got a chance under center. Ehlinger threw one touchdown and Foles threw one interception in the loss.

The Texans lost 31-3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the penultimate week of the regular season. Houston is now a two-win team, but will certainly be looking ahead to the NFL Draft and that coveted first pick in 2023. QB Davis Mills threw for 202 yards in the loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Texans vs. Colts in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Colts -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Colts -155, Texans +135

December 28

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Colts -140, Texans +120

Early pick: Colts -3

We’ve got two teams here that only have pride to play for, but the Texans need to lose to secure the No. 2023 draft pick. It’s hard to pick the Colts, as they have been beyond awful, but the Texans really, really need to lose this game or the Bears could grab it with a loss to the Vikings.