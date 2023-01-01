Opening odds for Titans vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week. The time and day have not been set as of the odds opening, but there is a good chance it gets the Sunday Night Football slot to close out the NFL’s regular season.

This game is for all the marbles in the AFC South. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17’s Thursday Night Football game. The Jaguars handled business and picked up the easy 31-3 victory over the Houston Texans. Neither game mattered for division purposes and so the two squads face off with the division title on the line.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Titans vs. Jaguars in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -305, Titans +255

December 28

Point spread: Jaguars -6

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -260, Titans +220

Early pick: Jaguars -7

Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill did not play in Week 17, and while Henry was getting some rest ahead of a must-win game, Tannehill is not going to be available in Week 18 due to injury. If Henry is limited this coming week, the Jags have all the more chance of covering. Jacksonville has found its groove and continues to dominate offensively, holding their last two opponents to three points each.