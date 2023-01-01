Opening odds for Lions vs. Packers matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Lions and Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff on Sunday, Jan 8. Game time has yet to be announced.

The Lions remain in playoff contention after a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, moving to 8-8 for the season. Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift combined for two touchdowns and over 200 rushing yards in the win.

The Packers grabbed a huge victory over the Vikings in Week 17, putting them at 8-8 for the season. The Green Bay defense grabbed three interceptions in the 41-17 victory.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Lions vs. Packers in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Packers -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Packers -190, Lions +160

December 28

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Packers -195, Lions +165

Early pick: Lions +4

The Lions and Packers are both looking to grab a playoff spot, and it will show in this game. Both teams are coming off huge wins, and have the momentum to carry into their division tiebreaker. Detroit should be able to keep this one close, particularly after the impressive defensive performance they put up this week. The Lions wont 15-9 in the two teams’ last matchup.