Opening odds for Panthers vs. Saints matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with the kickoff date and time uncertain as of this article publishing.

Carolina (6-10) was officially eliminated from playoff contention in a 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 17. Meanwhile, New Orleans (7-9) upset a Jalen Hurts-less Eagles team 20-10 and as of this writing, are still alive for a playoff spot in the NFC.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Panthers vs. Saints in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Saints -4.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Saints -200, Panthers +170

December 28

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +140

Early pick: Saints -4.5

Both the Panthers and Saints were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, so neither has anything tangible to play for. The Panthers won this matchup back in Week 3, but the Saints are built to beat the run-centric Panthers.