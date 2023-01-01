Opening odds for Jets vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Jets and Dolphins will face off this coming week, with the kickoff date and time uncertain as of this article publishing.

The Jets (7-9) lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday of Week 17. Mike White threw two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Dolphins (8-8) fell in a close game against the Patriots, with Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater filling in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jets vs. Dolphins in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Dolphins -165, Jets +140

Early pick: Under 42

These teams are both struggling to get off the ground offensively right now. With the Dolphins’ shortage of healthy QBs and Mike White’s bad performance in Week 17, the under is probably the safest bet to place in an unpredictable matchup.