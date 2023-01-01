Opening odds for Giants vs. Eagles matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for a time yet to be announced on Sunday.

New York (9-6-1) officially clinched itself a playoff spot with a 38-10 blowout victory over the Colts in Week 17. The Giants are locked into the sixth seed in the NFC and effectively have nothing to play for in this matchup. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (13-3) was once again missing starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and fell to the Saints in a 20-10 loss. The Eagles can still clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win here.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Giants vs. Eagles in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Eagles -13.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Eagles -800, Giants +575

December 28

Point spread: Eagles -2

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Eagles -145, Giants +125

Early pick: Giants +13.5

The Eagles beat up on the Giants the last time they played, but with Jalen Hurts still questionable for next week, the picture may look a bit different this time. The Giants got a blowout win under their belts this week, and given that they don’t rest all their starters, they should be able to cover. However, if Hurts plays and the Giants rest their starters, the Eagles spread might be the bet to place.