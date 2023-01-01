Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Commanders matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will face off this coming week, with the kickoff day and time uncertain as of this article publishing.

Dallas (12-4) handled business with a 27-13 victory over the Titans last Thursday and is still in contention for the NFC East title. Washington (7-8-1) suffered a 24-10 loss to the Browns in Week 17 and its playoff hopes are in major jeopardy.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cowboys vs. Commanders in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Cowboys -260, Commanders +220

December 28

Point spread: Commanders -4.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Commanders -200, Cowboys +170

Early pick: Commanders +6.5 (IF Taylor Heinicke starts at quarterback)

The Commanders’ return to Carson Wentz at quarterback went disastrously this week as he threw three picks and no touchdowns in a loss to the Browns. If Heinicke is back, the Commanders have a good shot at covering this spread, but with Wentz under center, go ahead and take Dallas on everything.