Opening odds for Chargers vs. Broncos matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Chargers and Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for Sunday, Jan. 8. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.

The Broncos kept it close with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, but ultimately fell in a 27-24 final. Denver is at 4-12 for the season after the loss. Russell Wilson passed for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Chargers made it look easy against the Rams with a 31-10 win. Justin Herbert was efficient, while Austin Ekeler went off for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chargers vs. Broncos in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Chargers -165, Broncos +140

Early pick: Chargers -3

While the Broncos put up one of the best performances of the year this week against the Chiefs, I wouldn’t bet on a repeat against a Chargers team that is on a solid four-game winning streak. Though Denver has given LA some fits in the past, Justin Herbert is looking healthier than he was earlier this season.