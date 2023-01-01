Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Chiefs and Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff time still to be announced.

The Chiefs pulled out a close victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 17. Their 13-3 record places them as the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into the final week of the season. Patrick Mahomes passed for three TDs and one INT in the win on Sunday.

The Raiders took the 49ers to overtime in Week 17 but ultimately lost by three, moving to 6-10 for the season. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham put together an impressive performance in the team’s last shot at a playoff berth, passing for 365 yards and three TDs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chiefs vs. Raiders in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Raiders +10

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Raiders +360

December 28

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -365, Raiders +300

Early pick: Chiefs -10

The Chiefs struggled and the Raiders overperformed in Week 17. If Las Vegas wants to play ruiner at the end of the regular season, they clearly have all of the tools to do it. The Raiders were able to run up quite a score on the best defense in the nation, and the Chiefs should legitimately be worried about that. Kansas City may be running out of steam on the defensive end, and the Raiders could cover this spread.