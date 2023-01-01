Opening odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Cardinals and 49ers will face off this coming week, with the kickoff time uncertain as of this article publishing.

The Cardinals lost to the Falcons 20-19 in Week 17. Arizona now sits in the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and could climb as high as No. 2 by the end of Week 18. The 49ers beat the Raiders in overtime to improve to 12-4. The win coupled with the Vikings loss moved San Francisco into second place in the NFC. They still have a shot at the No. 1 seed if the Eagles lose in Week 18.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cardinals vs. 49ers in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: 49ers -13

Point total: 40

Moneyline: 49ers -700, Cardinals +510

December 28

Point spread: 49ers -10.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: 49ers -500, Cardinals +400

Early pick: 49ers -13

Brock Purdy’s offense continued to shine despite a tough defensive performance from the 49ers against the Raiders in Week 17 that took the game into overtime. With the Cards’ recent struggles at quarterback and the Niners’ playoff seeding on the line, this spread should get covered.