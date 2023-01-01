Opening odds for Rams vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 18

The NFL is working through the Week 17 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. The Rams and Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff time still waiting to be announced as of this article publishing.

The Rams are playing out the string, losing 31-10 to the Chargers in Week 17. LA doesn’t even draft pick incentive with the Lions holding their first round pick from the Jared Goff trade. Meanwhile, Seattle still has something to play for, but needs help in Week 18. If the Seahawks win and the Lions beat the Packers, Seattle is going to the playoffs. If Green Bay beats Detroit, Green Bay is going to the playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Rams vs. Seahawks in their Week 18 matchup.

January 1

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -210, Rams +180

December 28

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Rams +140

Early pick: Seahawks -4.5

This is a curious one in part based on when the game is played. We’ll likely see this game and Lions-Packers at the same time for competitive integrity purposes. I think we see a solid effort from Seattle to handle their end of the equation. LA has nothing to play for, and it’s showing.