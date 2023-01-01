Desmond Ridder start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Falcons QB Desmond Ridder? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Ridder has started the last two games for Atlanta, and the results haven’t been great. The rookie combined for 315 passing yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in those outings. He also had 10 carries for 46 rushing yards, no touchdowns, and one fumble combined against the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. While its nice that his completion percentage and yardage improved after his first NFL start, Ridder still has a long way to go as a legitimate professional quarterback.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Ridder has a low fantasy floor with no tangible upside to speak of. You can safely sit him in all fantasy football formats.