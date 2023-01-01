Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier has garnered more touches than incumbent starter Cordarelle Patterson in back-to-back weeks. Speaking to that point, Patterson only had nine total touches last week against the Baltimore Ravens compared to 22 for Allgeier. The Falcons seem content with Allgeier as their RB1 to close out the season, and the rookie has been productive in that role with a combined 35 carries for 213 rushing yards, one touchdown, and five catches for 40 receiving yards in his last two outings.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. Allgeier is a solid RB2 with upside considering his expected 20+ touches. The matchup looks good too, as Arizona has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.