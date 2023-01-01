Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the NFL regular season. What does this matchup mean for Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson has taken a backseat to Falcons rookie RB Tyler Allgeier lately, and that trend isn’t likely to end this week. Atlanta is apparently moving to the future in its backfield, and Patterson isn’t part of those plans. As a result, Patterson only had nine touches last week against the Baltimore Ravens compared to 22 for Allgeier. Making matters even worse, Allgeier had four receptions on five targets in that game, and Patterson had one catch on one target. It appears that Allgeier is the RB1 of this offense and Patterson is a distant RB2.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Patterson is not seeing enough volume to warrant a start in fantasy football. He’s a borderline FLEX play in deeper leagues, but he’s probably not worth starting now that Atlanta has turned the page in its backfield.