David Blough start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals have been dealt a massive blow with injuries over the course of the season, and it’s caused a shake-up at the quarterback position. The trend will continue in their Week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, as third-year pro-David Blough will make the start under center. Does he provide any fantasy value for managers in need of a starter this week?

Through seven games in his three-year career, Blough has completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns to go with seven interceptions. With Colt McCoy still in concussion protocol and Trace McSorley benched, Arizona is rolling with the third-year starter. But should fantasy managers place their faith in Blough, even if desperate times call for desperate measures?

The Cardinals will be without a number of surefire offensive playmakers, with DeAndre Hopkins, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury, possibly being kept on the sidelines through the last two games of the season. James Conner may be the lone player that is fantasy relevant in this matchup, but it’s hard to justify how he helps boost Blough’s fantasy ceiling.

To their credit, the Falcons do allow the 10th-most fantasy points (17.3 PPG) to opposing signal-callers, and their secondary ranks 25th in the NFL in allowing 239.5 yards per game through the air. But with a limited number of offensive weapons to help boost his fantasy stock, it’s clear that Blough is far from near the fantasy radar in Week 17.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Unless fantasy managers that are playing for the championship this week are in dire need of a quarterback, the sound strategy is to keep Blough on the bench this week.