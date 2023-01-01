Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Cardinals WR Marquise Brown? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown wasn’t great last week, recording just three receptions for 57 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, Brown has been very mediocre in the last three games without QB Kyler Murray, averaging eight targets, four receptions, and 37 yards with no touchdowns over that span. Colt McCoy will return under center for this upcoming game against the Falcons, which very marginally improves Browns’ fantasy outlook.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. Brown is a WR3 or borderline FLEX play in PPR formats. Even though the recent production has been lagging, Brown is still seeing around eight targets per game. That’s enough to start him and hope for the best against an Atlanta team that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.