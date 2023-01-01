Trey McBride start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Cardinals TE Trey McBride? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cardinals TE Trey McBride

McBride had a disappointing game last week, coming through with three catches on four targets for only 17 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, QB Colt McCoy will return as the Cardinals signal-caller for this Week 17 game in Atlanta, which slightly improves McBride’s fantasy outlook. In two previous games with McCoy at quarterback, McBride combined for seven receptions on 11 targets for 83 receiving yards. The production has been mediocre, so McBride will try to improve on that against a Falcons team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the tight end position.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. McBride isn’t a terrible fantasy filler at tight end in Week 17, but he probably shouldn’t start in most standard fantasy football leagues.