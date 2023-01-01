Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football in Week 17. What does this matchup mean for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Contrary to popular belief, Pickett hasn’t been terrible from a fantasy standpoint. If we throw out his Week 14 game against the Ravens (where he left early with an injury), the rookie is averaging 14.86 fantasy points over his last five games. Again, it’s not great but not terrible. Still, his efficiency has plenty of room for improvement, and it’s hard to believe that Pickett will come through in this tough matchup at Baltimore.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Pickett hasn’t been worthy of a starting position on your fantasy squad all season, and that won’t change in a difficult road matchup against the Ravens.