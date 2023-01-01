Jaylen Warren start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football in Week 17. What does this matchup mean for Steelers RB Jaylen Warren? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Serving as a change-of-pace running back behind starter Najee Harris, Warren had one of his best games of the season in a Week 15 date with the Carolina Panthers. In that contest, the Oklahoma State product racked up 38 rushing yards on 11 carries while adding a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 11 yards. However, Warren didn’t do much in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, taking seven touches for a combined 30 yards and no touchdowns. That represents his baseline on any given week, as Warren doesn’t see enough consistent volume to be a reliable fantasy producer.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. As long as Harris is healthy, Warren shouldn’t start on your fantasy team. That’s the case in Week 17, and this matchup with the Ravens is difficult as well.