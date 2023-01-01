Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. What does this matchup mean for Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

The Steelers' passing game has been anything but exciting with rookie QB Kenny Pickett under center, but Freiermuth continues to produce despite that. The big tight end has recorded 10.6 or more fantasy points (PPR scoring) in four of his last five games, which is reasonable fantasy production from the tight end position. The last time Pittsburgh faced the Ravens (Week 14), Freiermuth came through with three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. He’s fresh off a respectable outing, catching 7-of-8 targets for 66 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. Freiermuth isn’t an elite tight end, but he’s worth starting in standard fantasy football leagues.