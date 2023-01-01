Demarcus Robinson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. What does this matchup mean for Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson has served as Baltimore’s WR1 across the second half of the season. However, that role hasn’t made him a surefire fantasy starter. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is still injured, and backup Tyler Huntley could make another start. In the last four games, Baltimore has prioritized the rushing attack with Huntley under center. Robinson is averaging 8.95 fantasy points per game (PPR scoring) in those contests, which isn’t exactly the production you are looking for in a WR3 or FLEX spot.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Baltimore will continue to enact a run-heavy approach in Week 17, which hurts Robinson’s fantasy prospects. The Ravens WR is a fringe WR4 or FLEX play that should stay on the bench in standard leagues.