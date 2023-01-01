Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears don’t have much left to play for this season, but they will still try to end their eight-game losing skid this weekend when they face the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions. As usual, the Bears’ ground attack will take center stage for the offense. That could mean opportunities for second-year running back Khalil Herbert.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

At one point during the 2022 season, Herbert appeared on the verge of usurping David Montgomery’s status as the Bears’ lead back. He saw 20 or more combined carries and targets during a two-game stretch which saw Chicago beat the Houston Texans and nearly upset the New York Giants. Herbert, who runs with more explosiveness than Montgomery, seemed a better fit for the team’s new offensive system.

Then, for a variety of reasons including injury, Herbert saw his touches dwindle while Montgomery continued to serve as the No. 1 running back. While Herbert has seen flashes in the time since, he no longer has the same workload he enjoyed earlier in the year. As long as Montgomery remains healthy, the Bears haven’t given any reasons to suggest that will change.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit Khalil Herbert this week.