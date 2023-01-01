Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

For the Chicago Bears to end their eight-game skid, they’ll need to get their few healthy pass catchers involved during Sunday’s tilt with the Detroit Lions. That could mean a healthy workload for tight end Cole Kmet.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

From a usage perspective, the Bears have used Kmet in a fairly consistent fashion since the start of November. During that stretch, he has seen between four and seven targets each week for an average of almost exactly six. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, only three of those targets have come inside the 10-yard line, limiting his scoring opportunities. Indeed, Kmet hasn’t reached the end zone since his back-to-back two-touchdown outings at the beginning of that span.

However, the Lions have given plenty of opportunities to tight ends this season. Only three teams have allowed more points to the position on a per-week basis than Detroit. More promising still, the New York Jets — who run a similar offense to that of the Bears — scored twice via tight end C.J. Uzomah in Week 15. If Chicago centers their red-zone plan around Kmet, the team should profit.

All of this makes Kmet a bit of a lottery ticket, but one worth seriously considering this week.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start Cole Kmet as a low-end TE.