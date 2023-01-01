D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions remain right in the middle of the NFC wild-card race. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they’ll likely need meaningful contributions from running back D’Andre Swift.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

At this stage, it has become clear that the Lions’ ground game goes through Jamaal Williams. Not only does the veteran back take command when the offense reaches the red zone, but he also sees the majority of the available touches in the backfield.

As strange as it would have seemed at the start of the season, Swift has fallen into a true Robin role to Williams’ Batman. Swift remains highly efficient and, now closer to full health, dangerous with the ball in his hands. But the opportunities haven’t materialized since Swift’s midseason injury. He has double-digit touches just three since the Lions’ Week 6 bye, though that stretch does include a few games he missed altogether.

Regardless, fantasy managers cannot trust Swift’s workload until further notice.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit D’Andre Swift this week.