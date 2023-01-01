Jameson Williams start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Unlike in past years, the Detroit Lions have plenty to play for as January arrives. But to keep their playoff hopes alive, they’ll likely need a strong performance on offense, perhaps one that features more of rookie wideout Jameson Williams.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Lions WR Jameson Williams

Since Williams made his NFL debut in Week 13, the Lions have used him sparingly. That makes sense given the first-round pick remains less than a year removed from an ACL tear, however. To date, Williams hasn’t played more than 13 snaps from scrimmage in a game for the Lions.

That said, Williams only needs one snap to make a splash. His first NFL catch went for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Lions might not use him much at this stage of his comeback, but he can still light up the scoreboard under the right conditions.

Still, Detroit has not come close to using the electric wideout enough to warrant serious fantasy consideration. That time will come, likely in Week 1 of the 2023 season. But until that happens, keep Williams out of fantasy lineups.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit Jameson Williams this week.