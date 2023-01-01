Davis Mills start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Though the Houston Texans hold the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they have played markedly better in recent weeks. That includes a win over the Tennessee Titans last Saturday and a near upset of the Kansas City Chiefs the week before. Not coincidentally, those games saw quarterback Davis Mills play mostly mistake-free football.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

The expectations for Mills remain modest. The former third-round pick lacks the high-end potential of the quarterback the front office will likely take this coming April, but he can still make a few plays when called upon. His touchdown-to-interception ratio over the past two weeks (3:1) represents his best mark since the opening two weeks of the season.

That, of course, doesn’t do all that much for fantasy managers who prefer a little more production from their signal-caller. Mills has only reached the 200-passing-yard threshold once since the start of November. And while he has two rushing touchdowns over the past four games, his legs have never constituted a major part of his game. And even if they did, the Texans have essentially outsourced those opportunities to backup quarterback Jeff Driskel.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit Davis Mills this week.