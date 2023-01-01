Chris Moore start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Despite owning the NFL’s worst record, the Houston Texans haven’t quit on the season. They upset the Tennesee Titans last week and nearly pulled out wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys in the weeks before. Part of that success stems from unlikely contributions such as those from veteran wideout Chris Moore.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Texans WR Chris Moore

Once an afterthought buried on the Baltimore Ravens’ roster, Moore has carved out a niche with the Texans. Three weeks ago, he delivered the finest game of his entire professional career, turning 11 targets into 10 catches for 124 yards. Houston has kept him in the starting lineup for the two games since, though the lack of quality alternatives played a role in that decision.

As for whether Moore can build on that success, it remains unclear how much competition he will have for opportunities. Nico Collins hasn’t played since Week 13 and Brandin Cooks hasn’t seen double-digit targets since September. Dameon Pierce also landed on injured reserve, taking a key weapon out of the equation.

Still, the Texans have recalibrated their offense around a two-QB rotation that doesn’t lend itself to high levels of passing. Davis Mills has reached the 200-yard threshold as a passer just once since the beginning of November and the team deploys Jeff Driskel as a poor man’s Taysom Hill. Accordingly, no pass catcher in the Houston offense should expect a high volume of targets in any given week.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit Chris Moore this week.