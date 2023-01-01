Amari Rodgers start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Despite owning the NFL’s worst record, the Houston Texans haven’t quit on the season. They upset the Tennesee Titans last week and nearly pulled out wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys in the weeks before. Part of that success stems from unlikely contributions such as those from the recently acquired Amari Rodgers.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Texans WR Amari Rodgers

Rodgers has only appeared in four games with the Texans this season, joining as a waiver claim following an unsuccessful season and change with the Green Bay Packers. While Houston still hasn’t fully onboarded the wideout, he has already enjoyed more success from scrimmage than during his entire run in Green Bay. Rodgers caught his first NFL touchdown in just his second appearance for the Texans.

But while Rodgers might finally have a chance to become a full-fledged part of an offense, he remains largely an afterthought in Houston. The Texans, at least at this stage, do not throw the ball often enough to support most of their receiving corps, and Rodgers ranks behind multiple pass catchers in the hierarchy.

The redemption story is fun, but fantasy managers should look elsewhere.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit Amari Rodgers this week.