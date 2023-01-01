Royce Freeman start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Despite owning the NFL’s worst record, the Houston Texans haven’t quit on the season. They upset the Tennesee Titans last week and nearly pulled out wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys in the weeks before. That unlikely story includes several unlikely participants, including journeyman running back Royce Freeman.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Texans RB Royce Freeman

Freeman has made just two appearances for the Texans this season. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given their backfield rotation represented the one part of the offense that actually possessed decent talent with rookie Dameon Pierce serving as the headliner. However, with Pierce now on injured reserve, Freeman has found more opportunities to touch the ball.

Still, Freeman has played on three teams over the past three seasons for a reason. Over the last two weeks, he has turned 27 combined carries into just 83 yards and zero touchdowns. Freeman also adds little as a receiver, turning two targets into two catches for 11 yards for Houston.

While Pierce’s injury should mean another sizable workload this week against the Jaguars, it doesn’t mean he will do much with those touches. To the contrary, fantasy managers should look elsewhere unless and until Freeman makes them reconsider.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit Royce Freeman this week.