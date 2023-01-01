Jamal Agnew start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

After being mired in irrelevance for several years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the inside track to a division title and a new lease on life. Rising stars like quarterback Trevor Lawrence have led the charge, but unheralded role plays such as do-everything playmaker Jamal Agnew have contributed as well.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew

Though still officially listed as a wide receiver, Agnew also sees work as a rusher and in the return game. That, of course, creates a variety of ways in which he can produce for fantasy managers.

At the same time, the Jaguars don’t give Agnew many touches over the course of a given game. So far in 2022, he has topped out at six combined targets and carries (Weeks 4 and 15) and has not seen the end zone since November. The potential remains for him to deliver a game-breaking performance with scores on offense and special teams, but that hasn’t materialized yet and most likely won’t this season.

Accordingly, fantasy managers can probably focus their attention elsewhere in Week 17.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit Jamal Agnew this week.