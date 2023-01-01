Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos (4-11) will hit the road for an AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3). The Broncos came into the year with expectations to compete for the division and the playoffs, but those faded just as soon as the season started. They fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week, so things are still a mess. Russell Wilson will get the start under center this week, so let's see if he’s a start or sit this week.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson was a disaster the last time we saw him on the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. He threw for 214 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. On the season he has thrown for 3,019 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 60 percent of his passes. In short, Wilson is a shell of his former self. The only saving grace may be a new offensive play caller now that Hackett is out, but even that seems like a stretch based on how he’s looked this year.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Wilson was actually solid in his last game against the Chiefs, passing for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He was injured in the game, or his number may be even better. That game was at home, however, but since it's on the road this doesn’t seem like a good spot to start Wilson. He’s been extremely inconsistent this season, so there is no way to project what he’s going to do. He’s averaged about 14 fantasy points per game this year. Do you risk a playoff game or championship on him?