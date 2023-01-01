Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos (4-11) will travel to the Midwest to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) for an AFC West battle. The Chiefs have won the division for the seventh straight season, while the Broncos will hit the offseason looking for answers to what went wrong season. The Broncos don’t have anything to play for, but they can be a spoiler for the Chiefs trying to get the No.1 seed. Latavius Murray will be one of the options in the backfield for the Broncos this week, so let’s take a look and see if he’s worth a start or sit.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Broncos RB Latavius Murray

Murray was with the Saints to start the year before the Broncos signed him off their practice squad in early October. Since joining the Broncos, he’s rushed for 544 yards and five touchdowns. He has had a few big performances this year and will catch at least a pass or two out of the backfield. The biggest problem has been inconsistent workload. Some weeks he will carry the ball eight times, others 13 or 24.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Murray has been solid, but as just mentioned, his carries have been up and down. Additionally, in his last game against the Chiefs, he carried the ball for eight times for 32 yards. The Chiefs also rank eighth in the league against the run, so this isn’t a good spot for Murray.