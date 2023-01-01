Marlon Mack start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will hit to road to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup. The Broncos are looking to salvage the last bit of a season and end with some sort of bright spot after a largely disappointing year. They can play spoiler for the Chiefs, who are still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Marlon Mack has been in the backfield for the Broncos for a few weeks. He will get a few touches this week, so let's see if he is worth a start, or if he’s a sit this week.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Broncos RB Marlon Mack

Since joining the Broncos in late November, Mack has carried the ball 16 times for 84 yards and one touchdown. He hasn’t seen more than five carries in a game. Against the Chiefs, he ran the ball three times for 15 yards, but he did catch three passes for 62 yards. That was his best performance as a pass catcher in a Broncos uniform.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Mack doesn’t receive enough carries out of the backfield to justify a start, and even if he does catch a couple of passes out of the backfield, it won’t be enough to make it worth a start. The Chiefs rank eighth in the league against the run, so yards on the ground will be tough for Mack and the Broncos.