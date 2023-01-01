Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco had a solid game against the Seattle Seahawks last week, turning 14 carries into 58 rushing yards while tacking on one catch for 32 receiving yards. Since Week 10, Pacheco is averaging nearly 16 carries per game, which has led to a decent 12.3 fantasy points per contest (PPR scoring). Game flow should be on his side with the Chiefs listed as sizable home favorites against a Denver team that gave up 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns to RB Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. Due to his recent volume, Pacheco checks in as a confident RB2 or FLEX choice in this matchup against the Broncos.