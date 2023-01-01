Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Chiefs' offense has been its usual dominant self with Patrick Mahomes under center. Despite how good they have been, predicting who is going to be fantasy relevant on a weekly basis has been tough. The pass-catchers will have a tough matchup this week against the Broncos defense.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Toney has played in five games for the Chiefs this season. He had a tumultuous time with the New York Giants but has more upside in this offense. He has eight receptions on 11 targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Toney has upside in the offense, but he hasn’t taken a step forward and cemented himself as one of the top-two receivers. That likely won’t happen until next year.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Toney’s matchup couldn’t be worse this week. The Broncos defense is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With the lack of high target share and being the fourth option in the offense, Toney should not make your fantasy football lineup in Week 17.