Mac Jones start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots have fallen in back-to-back games, which now leaves their 2022-23 playoff chances in question. Mac Jones will lead the offense for his 13th start at quarterback this season, completing 242 passes for 2,550 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones put together one of the better outings of his second NFL campaign in the Patriots’ 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. He delivered 17.5 standard fantasy points and finished Week 16 as the overall QB11 in fantasy football. It’s possible that he can carry that same production into a must-win situation when New England battles a Miami Dolphins team that fell apart against the 7-8 Green Bay Packers offense on Christmas Day.

Despite coming off a positive performance, Jones ranks behind Baker Mayfield and Tyler Huntley as the projected QB22 against the Dolphins in Week 17. With minimal passing and rushing upside (181 total yards per game over the previous two appearances), the Patriots QB has struggled to break out of his conservative play style, which makes him more of a risk than reward in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. Jones shouldn’t be trusted in championship week.