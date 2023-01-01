Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 with their playoff hopes dwindling. They’ll need to improve their 58.6 completion percentage over the previous three games and step outside of their comfort zone in the final two weeks in order to secure a second-straight Wild Card bid. Jakobi Meyers bounced back into fantasy football relevancy last week with six catches on seven targets for 83 yards and one touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers literally caught a big break after weeks of silence on the fantasy football stage in Week 16. Mac Jones threw a Hail Mary to Scotty Washington late in the fourth quarter, which ricocheted off Washington’s hands into the fortuitous arms of Meyers for a 48-yard score. Meyers finished inside of the top 10 amongst fantasy WRs with 14.3 standard fantasy points.

While the 26-year-old wideout had his best yardage output since Week 5, the gift-wrapped touchdown likely won’t repeat in Week 17. Going into the Christmas Eve matchup, Meyers had just three scores on the year. The Patriots' passing attack has been bottom-tier for most of 2022, which makes Meyers a risky flex play in fantasy for the rest of the season.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit Meyers against the Miami defense.