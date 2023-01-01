Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Jeff Wilson Jr. scored his sixth touchdown of the 2022-23 NFL season in Week 16, as the Miami Dolphins blew a halftime lead to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas. It appears that Wilson is the preferred red-zone running back for the Dolphins, and he led the team in carries after being inactive in Week 15.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson

Raheem Mostert fantasy managers were most likely beside themselves when they watched Wilson rumble his way for the Dolphins’ lone rushing TD last week, especially after Mostert dominated the ground game with 17 carries for 136 yards just two weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills. This type of turnaround is never what you like to see from your RB in the fantasy football playoffs. That said, if you started Wilson with the sheer hope of getting touchdown points out of the deal, then odds are you’re very happy with the outcome.

Wilson added nine carries for 37 yards, and one catch for a meager three yards, so clearly the volume could be better for the fifth-year running back. It would be a huge gamble at this point to start him, based on the mindset of him scoring a touchdown for the second-straight game.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Wilson is nothing more than a solid flex play against the New England Patriots in Week 17.