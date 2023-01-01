Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Raheem Mostert has led the Miami Dolphins backfield in yardage for each of the last four weeks and gets a New England Patriots defense that is desperately clinging to playoff hopes in Week 17. Despite the consistent ground production, Mostert has failed to record a touchdown since Week 10. Is he still a reliable RB for the fantasy championship round?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert finished Week 16 as the overall RB50 in fantasy football, after recording eight carries for 45 yards, along with two catches for four yards in the loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The eighth-year veteran split work with Jeff Wilson Jr., who also scored the only rushing touchdown of the afternoon, so it’s tough to imagine a world where Mostert sees an RB1 workload the rest of the way.

Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback against the Patriots this week, so whether that will play a significant factor in the running game remains to be seen. In Bridgewater’s Week 7 start against the Minnesota Vikings, Mostert paced the Dolphins' backfield with 14 carries for 49 yards.

Start or sit in Week 17?

It seems that Mostert is the downfield ball carrier in the Dolphins' offense this season, but he’s going to continue ceding snaps to Wilson in Week 17.