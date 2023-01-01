How Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the driver’s seat and are attempting to clinch their division and secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs. They had an opportunity to do this last week but came up just short against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles haven’t had the No. 1 seed in the playoffs since 2017 and are vying for their first division title in three years.

Jalen Hurts missed the game with his injury, so it was Gardner Minshew under center. He filled in well as he finished 24 of 40 passing for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Minshew played so well that people were wondering if it should take away from all that starter Jalen Hurts has accomplished this season.

The Eagles will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. If Philadelphia wins, they would clinch the NFC east and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. If the Dallas Cowboys lose, this would also grant the Eagles the NFC East crown. If the Eagles tie and the Minnesota Vikings lose or tie in their game, Philadelphia would clinch homefield advantage and the No. 1 seed. Finally, if Dallas loses or ties, Minnesota loses, and the San Francisco 49ers lose or tie, the Eagles would clinch the No. 1 seed.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is installed at 44. Philadelphia has -280 moneyline odds as the favorite, with New Orleans as the +235 underdog.